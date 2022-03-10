CRAIGMONT — Caristae Robinson’s senior project did more than just help her complete academic requirements and graduate this spring from Highland High School.
Instead, it opened up for her a new understanding of women and girls who struggle with basic needs in rural communities like Craigmont.
Robinson, 17, said she has long wanted to become an obstetrician/gynecologist after finishing college and medical school. So when it came time to choose a senior project, she decided to raise money to buy feminine hygiene products for women and girls in the area who cannot afford them.
“The anatomy of the female body just always boggled my mind,” Robinson said. “The way that we can grow our own humans and stuff — it’s just astonishing to me. So I guess I’ve always had a fascination with how amazing our bodies are and I guess that definitely played a role in my senior project.”
Beginning in her junior year, Robinson planned a local fundraiser and set up a GoFundMe account to collect money for “period poverty” — a phrase that describes a lack of access to feminine hygiene products for menstruation, sanitation services, proper education about hygiene and other hygiene products.
“It’s not something that I’ve ever experienced but I know that people in my community have,” Robinson said.
“That’s why I came up with it, because nobody talks about it and I wanted to bring awareness to it.”
Robinson did a study about period poverty in her school for the school science fair. She made up some carts containing feminine hygiene products and placed them in the school bathrooms.
Every two weeks she monitored the carts and replaced whatever products were missing with the same amount.
“That was definitely indicating that there were some girls in our school who were in need of them,” Robinson said. “So it’s really awesome that I would be able to help them in a way. It’s definitely something that’s in our community but that nobody ever really talks about.”
The GoFundMe account was sponsored by her mother, Jackie Robinson, a nurse practitioner, and her mentor, Megan Wilson, of Kootenai Health because Caristae Robinson is not old enough to sponsor a fund on her own. That effort reached its goal of $200.
She also enlisted the help of the June Picnic committee to sponsor a fun run last June to raise money for her project. That netted another $500.
“I don’t know what it is about feminine hygiene products in America, but they are not cheap,” she said. “They’re pretty expensive so I definitely had to find some way to fundraise or gain access to the feminine hygiene products to complete my senior project to build these carts. Without fundraising, I would not have been able to have access to them.”
In addition to the formal fundraising efforts, Robinson said once the word got out in her community, “I had community members come to my house and give me money; I had community members come up to me during basketball games and give me money. I even had community members donate products and not money.”
In all, she raised nearly $1,000 and after returning $100 to the June Picnic committee for co-sponsoring the fun run, she made four to five trips to Walmart to buy products to fill up her carts.
Two of the carts full of products have been donated to the YWCA and Reliance Center in Lewiston.
“The YWCA and Reliance Center were really happy when I came to donate to them,” Robinson said. “They said they don’t get donations like that very often and that they definitely have people who will be able to put those products to use, which is really exciting.”
The third recipient of Robinson’s project was the Culdesac School District.
“I donated to them just because I felt their school really needed it because they don’t have a store in their town and those girls don’t have a lot of resources when it comes to stuff like that. So I felt that their girls would really benefit from it, which they did.”
Her own school also has maintained carts of the products that are being paid for by the district’s at-risk funds.
Since distributing the carts, Robinson said she’s received numerous messages from girls thanking her and confirming that they have had problems in the past obtaining these products. Kudos have also come from many adults in the community, both women and men.
Robinson is admittedly passionate about this quest, but there was a moment last summer when she nearly gave it up.
On June 6, her 13-year-old brother, Colton, was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident just two weeks before the June Picnic fun run fundraiser.
“It almost stopped me,” she said, her voice quavering with emotion. “And, honestly, I didn’t want to do it any more after he passed. And that’s when I really leaned on my mentor and my mom to really push me to get there. I just didn’t have the motivation but I knew without the fun run I wouldn’t have the majority of the funding for my senior project. So my mentor really pushed me to do it and I’m glad that I did.”
Since that tragic loss, Robinson said she and her family are “doing OK. It’s almost one year, but it’s hard.”
With the completion of her crusade, which was awarded flying colors by a panel of three judges, Robinson said she is ready to move on. She’s hoping that she will be able to persuade a teacher or a younger student to take over the project and continue supplying the feminine hygiene product carts so girls at Highland and Culdesac can count on them in the future.
“I’m looking forward to wrapping up,” she said. “I feel like my senior year is less about the academics and more about how to prepare you for being an adult. Which I’m really looking forward to.”
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.