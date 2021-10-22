The Highland-Craigmont Future Farmers of America chapter was recognized as a 2-star chapter in the 2021 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.
The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization, which emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
Chapters that received star ratings will be recognized at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis from last Wednesday through Oct. 30. The star-rated chapters will receive honors from the corporate sponsor, John Deere.
The National FFA organization is a school-based youth leadership development program with more than 760,000 student members and 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.