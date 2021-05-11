High-wire act

A squirrel abides by street crossing rules as it tip-toes the wire safely above Eighth Street in Lewiston on Monday morning. Pleasant weather is expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today, with sunny skies and a high of 75 in the forecast on Page 8A.
