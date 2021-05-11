High-wire act

Pete Caster/TribuneA squirrel abides by street-crossing rules as it tip-toes safely along the wire above Eighth Street in Lewiston on Monday morning. Pleasant weather is expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today, with sunny skies and a high of 75 in the forecast on Page 8A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

