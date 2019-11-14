Potelco linemen work to connect the conductors for the distribution crossing project that spanned the Clearwater River near the Clearwater Paper plant on Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston. The line connected to a substation in the area and spanned both the river and U.S. Highway 95/12. Work on the line disrupted traffic multiple times Tuesday and Wednesday.
A Potelco linemen works from a bucket to connect the conductors for the distribution crossing over the Clearwater River. Earlier in the week, the Avista Utilities project required a helicopter to help drag the line across to its end point near the Clearwater Paper plant.