Squalls of gusty winds and intermittent rainstorms swept through the region Thursday but did not cause the havoc that prompted a red flag warning earlier in the day.
Jim Wimer, spokesman for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, said firefighters had to be called back on only one of the fires in the forest because of high winds and the potential for trees falling down. That was the West Fork Fire 35 miles northeast of Headquarters that was first detected Wednesday. It was contained at less than an acre and expected to be extinguished Thursday, Wimer said.
More thunderstorms were predicted Thursday night, which could lead fire managers to some difficult decisions today prioritizing activity in the region. New and emerging fires can use up initial attack resources by shifting people and equipment from existing fires to the new starts.
In the Red River Ranger District, the Lynx Fire, located 23 miles east of Elk City, is now estimated at 4,800 acres.
The Dixie and Jumbo fires now combine for about 45,000 acres located 15 miles south of Elk City. It is 12 percent contained and is moving south toward the Salmon River. The fires are burning in mixed conifer stands in steep and rugged terrain.
The Cougar Rock Complex 30 miles northeast of Orofino is at 8,079 acres with 42 percent containment and 342 personnel.
Better mapping has led to more accurate containment calculations of the four fires that make up this complex.
Firefighters are continuing to locate spot fires inside the contingency lines and are working to mop up hot spots using heavy equipment and hand crews.
The Granite Pass Complex near Lolo is 5,739 acres and 4 percent containment. The complex, composed of four fires, is being managed under a full suppression strategy with public and firefighter safety as the top priority.
The Leland Complex in Clearwater and Latah counties is at 3,514 acres and is 76 percent contained.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest information hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at (208) 494-1661 for general information about the region’s fires.
