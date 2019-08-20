Two teens were treated and released from a hospital Sunday following a high-speed rollover crash on Bryden Canyon Road.
Lewiston police responded at 4:40 p.m. to Bryden Canyon Road at the Eighth Street overpass and found a 1998 Ford Mustang on its top, according to a news release.
A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old sustained minor injuries in the crash. The 16-year-old driver was going around 80 mph and failed to negotiate a curve while headed west, crossed oncoming traffic, hit a curb and flipped into a barrow pit, the news release said.
The two teens were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
Bryden Canyon Road was shut down for about two hours while crews investigated the crash. The 16-year-old was cited for reckless driving.