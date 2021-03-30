Cody Nygaard, 37, of Lewiston, was charged with felony eluding in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday, following a high-speed motorcycle chase that ended with him colliding with a Nez Perce Tribal Police officer’s vehicle late Sunday night.
Nygaard was apprehended at 11:40 p.m. Sunday near Lapwai and taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated, released and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase began in the area of 10th Street and Burrell Avenue, when Nygaard reportedly eluded Lewiston Police. Nez Perce County deputies located the motorcycle near Nez Perce Grade and Preston Avenue and attempted to pull the rider over. Nygaard reportedly accelerated away, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, and the chase was terminated for safety reasons, according to the news release.
Nygaard reportedly passed a deputy a short time later on Tammany Creek Road and the pursuit resumed, ending in the collision with the tribal police officer’s vehicle. Judge Kent J. Merica set bond at $5,000 and set a preliminary hearing for April 7.