A driver and his passenger are in custody following a high-speed chase early Sunday morning that started in Pullman and ended in east Lewiston.
Jamie I. Westman, 40, of East Wenatchee, Wash., was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on charges of felony eluding, obstructing, resisting arrest, open container and possession of alleged drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
Also in custody is April E. Darling, 47, of Priest River, Idaho, facing charges of obstructing, resisting arrest, open container and possession of alleged drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.
The incident began at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a southbound vehicle for a speeding violation on U.S. Highway 195 just north of Pullman.
The driver of the vehicle, Westman, allegedly failed to pull over for pursing deputies, continuing into Pullman via Davis Way before turning southbound onto Grand Avenue. The vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed through town, at times in the opposite lane of travel, before again heading southbound on Highway 195.
Deputies continued to follow the vehicle from Pullman to the top of the Lewiston Hill at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Authorities from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit near the top of the Lewiston Hill and used spike strips at the bottom of the hill, according to the news release.
Westman continued to drive several more miles on flat tires before finally stopping at the Clearwater Paper mill in east Lewiston. Both the driver and the passenger, Darling, then exited the vehicle and allegedly led officers on a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody.