BELLINGHAM Wash. — The student who reportedly brought a weapon to Ferndale High School, forcing the school into a three-hour lockdown Wednesday, turned himself in to law enforcement Thursday, the Ferndale School District and Police Department reported.
The weapon also was seized and was confirmed to be a BB gun, according to a joint release Dec. 2 from the school district and police. The student’s name is not being released, but he has been turned over to his legal guardian.
“The Ferndale Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident and expects to file criminal charges with the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office,” the release states. “In addition, Ferndale School District will be taking disciplinary action.”
Parents received notice of the potential threat in two messages delivered Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, the school district said in a joint release with police Wednesday night.
“This morning, Ferndale High School administration received a report of a weapon on campus,” the release states. “The report was made based on a Snapchat video of a student displaying the weapon in a campus bathroom.”
School administration was able to identify the student, notified police and put the high school campus on immediate external lockdown, according to the release, as it was determined the student was not on campus.
The first message sent to parents, which was sent to The Bellingham Herald by the school district, also said that the weapon displayed was believed to be a BB gun.
Police later determined the student was not in the area, and the school lifted the lockdown after approximately three hours, school district spokesperson Celina Rodriguez told The Herald in an email.
The second message sent to parents said that the student had spoken to police and was aware that officers were looking for him and that he had left the county.
“While the Ferndale Police Department nor the high school administration have yet to locate the student, they do not have a reason to believe that the public or the school is currently in danger,” the release states.
Police and the school district will continue to investigate the incident and provide updates when necessary, according to the release.
“Both organizations will be in contact early Thursday morning and will work together to ensure the safety of our students and staff throughout the morning,” the release states. “This will include increased security, patrolling, and communication.”
The release thanked those who alerted school officials to the social media post and reiterated the importance of students, families and community members speaking up if they see something that may present a danger.
“Community safety depends on those who see or hear something concerning, saying something to an adult,” the release states. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff today was thanks to the bravery of those who reported the dangerous act.”