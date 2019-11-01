OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state cannot be held at fault for the vehicle crash that caused the Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River to collapse in 2013.
On May 23 of that year, a truck carrying an oversized load struck an overhead support beam of the bridge, causing the structure to fall into the water. No one died, but three people in two vehicles plunged into the water.
The state sued the Canadian trucking company, Mullen Trucking 2005 Ltd., and the company counter-sued, saying the state was partially at fault and should have to pay some of the damages.
Mullen Trucking said the state was negligent in issuing a permit for the load and in its maintenance of the bridge.
In a 5-4 decision, the court pointed to a state law that says vehicle owners or operators must exercise due care in making sure their vehicles can pass under a structure and that the state can’t be held liable for damages caused by an over-height vehicle.
“The statutory language evinces an intent to protect our transportation infrastructure by holding motorists totally liable for damage when they negligently cause an over-height load to strike an overhead structure ‘where the vertical clearance above the roadway is 14 feet or more,’ ” the decision states.
The overhead support beams on the Skagit River Bridge varied in height from 17 feet, 3 inches in the center of the bridge to 14 feet, 5 inches at the edge — where it was struck by the 15-foot, 11-inch truck.
Dissenting justices said the state could not be found liable under that law, but that it could be at fault if it failed to properly maintain the bridge.
The bridge had been deemed “functionally obsolete” and a “Fracture Critical Bridge,” court documents state. It had been struck nine times prior to May 23, 2013.
The bridge was rebuilt and renamed the Trooper Sean M. O’Connell Jr. Memorial Bridge in honor of the 38-year-old Washington State Patrol trooper who died when struck by a motor vehicle while directing traffic through a detour as a result of the collapse.