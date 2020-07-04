YAKIMA — The Washington state Supreme Court has ruled that the Yakama Nation can move forward with its lawsuit to halt the expansion of a gravel mining project that they say could disrupt a tribal cultural and burial site.
The court ruled Thursday that the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation filed a timely appeal against paving materials supplier Granite Northwest’s proposal to expand mining from 26 acres to more than 160 acres, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Granite Northwest has been seeking to expand after it announced it was running out of gravel at its Rowley Quarry to meet demands for road and construction projects.
The construction would cross into the north side of the Yakima ridge, an area the Yakama Nation said was once a tribal fishing village that included burial grounds.
Yakima County decided the expansion could proceed, arguing that the tribe had not filed an appeal of the county’s decision within the 21-day window required by the state’s land use petition act.
The Supreme Court disagreed and said the appeal was filed in a timely manner.