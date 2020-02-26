OLYMPIA — A new bill that would ban high-capacity magazines in Washington is being considered by lawmakers after a previous measure stalled.
The sponsor of the new measure, Rep. Javier Valdez, added a fiscal provision that allows the Legislature to consider the bill this late in the 60-day legislative session, which ends March 12.
The Olympian reported that the bill would restrict firearm ammunition magazines to 15 cartridges or fewer and create a large-capacity magazine buy-back program operated by the Washington State Patrol. The measure also would eliminate tax breaks for the sale of precious metals and bullion, with the proceeds used for the buy-back program.
Both sides of the gun debate packed a committee room Tuesday for a public hearing.