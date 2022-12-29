Heroic neighbors save man from the deadly Buffalo cold

Sha’Kyra Aughtry saves man with severe frostbite during the Buffalo's weekend deadly snowstorm.

A man in Buffalo, N.Y., has sustained severe frostbite but is alive thanks to multiple good Samaritans who rescued him from the cold as the city was hit with a deadly winter storm over the Christmas weekend.

Now recovering in a hospital ICU from fourth-degree frostbite, 64-year-old Joe White was saved on Christmas Eve by Sha’Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, after they heard White calling for help, according to a Facebook livestream Aughtry did, CNN reports.

