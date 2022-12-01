Here’s your chance to write to Santa Claus

I would like to tell you that I first became a reader of this newspaper because of its watchdog coverage of local government, diligent reporting on area crime and insightful features about people in the region.
I would like to tell you that. But no. I first started grabbing the Tribune each morning because of the NBA boxscores. After that, I was drawn in by the letters to Santa Claus.
For a few decades, the Tribune printed letters to Santa written by area youngsters each year as Christmas approached. As a Lewiston kid back in the 1980s, I remember looking forward to that feature and poring over the letters when they appeared in the paper.
I enjoyed seeing what other kids were asking for and considered adding their items to my wish list. Plus, my sister and I would roar with laughter at the garbled writing some of the younger kids turned in (the letters were printed verbatim).
“Dear Santa Claus, I wot a moliminflcin fore Crismis.”
That is what John F. wrote back in 1980. Whether he found a “moliminflcin” under the tree that Christmas, I cannot say.
This is a tradition I relished, and I’m hoping to bring it back this year.
So consider this an invitation to send in your letters to Santa for publication in the Tribune later this month. I checked with our circulation director, and he assured me that Santa does indeed have a Tribune subscription — online, of course. We don’t deliver a print paper to the North Pole.
And let’s not limit this to children; adults can send in letters as well.
You can ask Santa for the latest tech gadget or super cool item of designer clothing, or ask for an altruistic gift, like world peace or an end to homelessness or hunger. Earnest, funny, poignant, silly — I’m hoping the letters we receive will run the gamut.
I’ll kick things off.
Dear Santa,
I hope 2022 has treated you and Mrs. Claus kindly. Please prepare for a bracing trip when you journey to the Inland Northwest on the night of Dec. 24; this is shaping up to be a harsh winter.
My request this year is for you to touch the hearts of all Americans and give us the wisdom to recognize the many similarities that bind us together, rather than dwelling on the few differences that pull us apart. Open our eyes to our neighbors who are truly struggling, and give us the resolve to lend them a hand. Help us react with kindness rather than selfishness.
And if you can arrange it, please crash the internet for an hour or two.
Merry Christmas and thank you,
Matt Baney, Lewiston
Or maybe you want to channel your inner child and ask Santa for a “me” present.
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a fairly good boy this year. I’ve eaten most of my vegetables and was planning to rake up all of the leaves in the backyard, but then the snow came so darn early. I did shovel the snow off the sidewalk — well, most of it.
So I’m not sure if I earned it, but I would love a pool in our backyard. Above ground would be OK, but think of how cool an in-ground pool would be?
Thanks,
Matt Baney, Lewiston
That’s what I have to say to the jolly old elf; I’d love to read what you or your kids are asking for this Christmas.
Letters can be just a few words or up to 300 words. Please submit them in the next two weeks with your name and town of residence. They can be emailed to city@lmtribune.com or sent in the mail to the Lewiston Tribune, 505 Capital St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
Merry Christmas to all.
Baney is the Tribune's city editor. He may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.