Here’s your chance to write to Santa Claus

This collect of letters to Santa ran in the Tribune in November 1980.

I would like to tell you that I first became a reader of this newspaper because of its watchdog coverage of local government, diligent reporting on area crime and insightful features about people in the region.

I would like to tell you that. But no. I first started grabbing the Tribune each morning because of the NBA boxscores. After that, I was drawn in by the letters to Santa Claus.

Tags

Recommended for you