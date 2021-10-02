Oh, joy! The new Quad Cities phone book has arrived. Now just let me put on my bifocals, locate my magnifying glass and see if I can make out any of the tiny little phone numbers in this condensed volume.
People are big into conspiracies of all sorts these days, and I generally try to steer clear of such foolishness. But I have long suspected that the phone book industry has been secretly taken over by a cabal of optometrists in order to ruin people’s eyesight and drive them to have to buy new glasses.
Over the years, the phone books have gotten smaller and smaller, more like paperback novels now, and the print in them has atrophied to microscopic. Unless your vision is really, really sharp, like an eagle’s, you can barely make out those ant tracks.
One just has to ask what’s going on here? Shrinking the type in phone books to where it’s unreadable really doesn’t make sense. I suspect there are fewer names in the phone books than there used to be because a growing number of people have ditched their landlines in favor of cellphones and chosen not to list their numbers. (These people also may be wise to the notion that the phone book industry has been taken over by a criminal gang of optometrists).
So the people who are left actually needing to use a phone book are those who are not totally confident about the reliability of cellphones and continue to pay for a landline and list their phone numbers publicly. They are people who want to make sure if the TV show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” ever tries to get hold of them, they are available.
In other words, we’re talking about folks my age, and most of us need glasses just to recognize ourselves in the mirror.
Phone books may be a relic because younger folks prefer to not even use phones the way we have been used to. I am told by my grandchildren that if you want to locate somebody you have to do it through social media.
People want pictures and biographies with their contacts. Why settle for talking to just one person on the phone when you can display your whole life on social media like a rock star?
But there are still some of us out there who just want to make a simple phone call. All I want to do is dial a number, have a brief conversation and get it over with. I don’t want to see pictures of somebody’s kid, or what they had for dinner or the last vacation they enjoyed with their friends.
All I want is a phone book that I can read, with names listed in alphabetical order and no funny business. Is that too much to ask?
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.