COTTONWOOD — Idaho County Fair grand marshal Mary McPherson’s family is a prime example of why 4-H is strong and thriving in the county.
Although her involvement in the club was minimal when she was growing up in the Kamiah area, McPherson later became a volunteer leader; her son and daughter were 4-H members and her daughter was a leader. And now the baton is being passed to grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Quite a few of our 4-H kids become 4-H leaders, and I think that’s good,” McPherson said. “I really think the fair is good for kids, good for adults.”
This year the Idaho County Fair is one of the few in the region still continuing on as usual. Other local fairs have either canceled or are modifying their 4-H programs that will exclude public participation.
McPherson, who declines to give her age, said she is cautious about being out in public during the coronavirus pandemic. But it’s not enough to keep her from enjoying the fair, which began under sunny skies and a slight breeze Wednesday and will continue through Saturday.
“I certainly don’t want to catch this stuff but I don’t spend a lot of time worrying about it,” she said. “I mean, if it’s your time to go, I guess you’re going to go.”
Following graduation from Kamiah High School and a semester at Lewis-Clark Normal School, McPherson married her husband, Larry, whom she had known in high school. The pair received two-year teaching certificates at Lewis-Clark, finishing their schooling in debt.
“We ended up 58 cents in the red when we graduated from L-C,” McPherson said, laughing. “They carried me, needless to say.”
From Lewiston, the couple headed off to Oregon where they taught in a rural school district that accepted two-year teaching certificates.
A few years later, they returned to Idaho. Larry completed a four-year degree in elementary education at the University of Idaho and McPherson earned her degree piecemeal through correspondence and extension classes and summer school while working as a school secretary, janitor and teaching aide after the family moved to Elk City.
Becoming a teacher seemed a natural vocation, following a family tradition.
“I had some great teachers in Kamiah,” McPherson said. “My mother was a teacher; my mother-in-law was a teacher; my sister-in-law was a teacher — what can I say?
“Idaho County was the place to be (for teachers) at that time,” McPherson said. “They were paying better than a lot of places. It was a pretty good wage at that time.”
Teaching in Elk City, a mill town whose population swelled and shrank according to the logging season, had its joys and its challenges. Larry generally taught sixth through eighth grades, although one year he had third and eighth grade. It all depended on what the community needed at the time.
After nine years in Elk City, the McPhersons moved to Clearwater, where they still live, and continued teaching at Clearwater Valley Elementary School at Kooskia.
Daughter Molly Stowers said when she was in fourth grade, her choices for a teacher were either her mother or her aunt. Although she resisted it at first, Stowers also eventually earned a teaching degree, along with following her mother’s footsteps as a 4-H leader.
“I kind of grew up having parents in leadership roles and it was all good and I carried on,” Stowers said.
McPherson retired from teaching about 18 years ago but has continued as a substitute and reading aide. Her dedication to her profession has never wavered, despite the many changes in teaching methods and circumstances.
“It was just nice to know the kids,” she said. “It still is.”
Her devotion to the county fair also has been solid. Besides working as a 4-H volunteer leader for 20 years, McPherson served on the fair board and worked in the open class exhibit hall until recently.
“I think something real important to me is the 4-H pledge,” she said. “I think it gives kids so much. It takes volunteer leaders who quite often turn out to be former (4-H members) and it’s building future volunteers and future people for our world, and I like that.
“And then with this COVID thing, I think we need to treat others the way we want to be treated — in unity and thoughtfulness and kindness the world over.”
The 4-H livestock fitting and showing contests commence today at 8:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day. The Old Time Fiddlers will play music at 1 p.m. and a two-minute talent show will be held at the Schmidt building at 7 p.m.
Friday’s activities include the 4-H and FFA livestock judging contest, followed by quality judging throughout the day. Crowning of the 2021 fair royalty will begin at 6:30 p.m. and music by Beargrass will start at 7 p.m. The annual 4-H green swing dance will be held at the Agee Livestock Pavilion immediately following the royalty crowning.
On Saturday, the Idaho County and kiddies fair parades will start at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Cottonwood. The 4-H awards will be handed out at noon and the 4-H market livestock sale begins at 1 p.m. The Idaho and Lewis County Cattlemen’s beef barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a spinning demonstration, open to public participation, will be held at the open class building from 1-3 p.m.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.