Age: 67
Title/occupation: Latah County clerk, auditor, recorder.
Family: Husband, Wayne, who is a farmer/rancher; children Emily Berg (teacher), married to Walker Berg (Portland Police Department), Amy Westberg, social service advocate, and John Westberg, self-employed, agriculture.
Education: Graduated University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in wildlife habitat.
Work history: Latah County and city of Moscow Finance Department.
Hobbies/interests: Outdoor activities, sewing, reading, travel and community organization.