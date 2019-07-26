Hemp regulations still taking shape

It’s apparently going to take more than an act of Congress to rehabilitate industrial hemp.
Eighty years after Congress effectively banned the crop, it reversed course and approved the 2018 Farm Bill. The legislation, which was signed into law in December, removed hemp from the list of controlled substances and opened the door to what some saw as a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.
Seven months later, however, federal regulatory agencies are still scrambling to turn that vision into a reality. Hampered by 80 years of prohibition, they lack much of the data needed to make basic determinations regarding the crop.
During a congressional hearing Thursday in Washington, D.C., for example, witnesses noted that no pesticides or herbicides have yet been approved for use on hemp. Hemp also doesn’t qualify for federal crop insurance, since the U.S. Department of Agriculture lacks the production data needed to appropriately price a risk management product.
Similarly, cannabidiol or CBD — a highly prized extraction made from hemp flowers or buds — hasn’t been approved for use in any food products or dietary supplements.
“Prior to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD was a controlled substance, which meant research was very restricted. We lack the data needed for science-based decision-making,” noted Amy Abernethy, principal deputy commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which regulates food safety.
To date, hulled hemp seeds, hemp seed protein powder and hemp seed oil are the only hemp food products that have received FDA approval.
CBD, by contrast, is the active ingredient in Epidiolex, a pediatric seizure drug that received FDA approval last year. Under federal law, it’s illegal to use it in a food or dietary product — for animals or humans.
“We generally don’t want drugs added to food,” Abernethy told the Senate Agriculture Committee. “Adding CBD to food or marketing it as a dietary supplement is generally prohibited, unless the agency makes an exception.”
In her written testimony, Abernethy said it could take three to five years to approve such an exception, “even under an expedited notice and rule-making process that complies with (federal law).”
Senate Agriculture Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, recognized that federal agencies were operating at a disadvantage, given the limited data regarding hemp. Nevertheless, he encouraged them to move swiftly to implement a “farmer-friendly” regulatory regime.
“I’m extremely supportive of new opportunities for farmers, and it’s not often that an almost entirely new crop, with this level of interest and market potential, comes along,” he said.
Greg Ibach, the USDA undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said the agency hopes its hemp industry rules will be published by this fall. They’ll address such issues as licensing requirements for growers, reporting requirements on where hemp can be grown, standards for how it should be tested and procedures for disposing of hemp plants that have more than 0.3 percent THC.
THC is the psychoactive component of the hemp plant. Its low THC content is one of the major differences between hemp and marijuana.
Ibach said hemp will also qualify for whole farm crop insurance beginning in 2020, so long as growers have a contract with a specific buyer. The contract will allow the agency to appropriately value the product.
“With all the excitement about hemp, we want to make sure producers have an outlet for their product,” he said. “We’re encouraging them to engage in a contract before producing. One big concern (regarding this new market) is that production and processing won’t be aligned with each other.”
Alexandra Dunn, an assistant administrator in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, noted that the agency has received 10 applications from manufacturers looking to add hemp to the list of approved crops for their pesticide products. She didn’t indicate how long the approval process might take, but said all 10 involved low-impact biological and microbial chemicals.
The 2018 Farm Bill allows states and American Indian tribes to develop their own regulations regarding hemp production, so long as the plan is approved by the USDA. States that don’t have an approved plan will fall under the USDA’s hemp rules.
Erica Stark, executive director of the National Hemp Association, encouraged the agency to require a standardized testing methodology to determine THC levels. If every state has its own testing procedures, she said, hemp plants and products that test legal in one state may fail the test in another.
“What (the industry) needs to move forward is simplicity and clarity,” she said. “We need regulations that create an even playing field across the country, and that eliminate the gray areas caused by each state operating under a different set of rules.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.