Hemp bill garners tepid reaction at committee hearing

BOISE — The House State Affairs Committee offered a lukewarm response Tuesday to legislation legalizing the production and processing of industrial hemp in Idaho.
The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, directs the Idaho Department of Agriculture to develop a state plan outlining how Idaho plans to regulate hemp.
The plan would be submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for federal approval. Absent an approved state plan, any hemp production in Idaho would be regulated by the federal government.
“Idaho is now one of only two states that haven’t adopted hemp regulations,” Troy told the committee during an hourlong hearing Tuesday. “The Idaho way means we should have primary regulatory authority. Anything else would be rejected by producers and processors.”
The committee took no action on the legislation because it ran out of time. Several committee members, however, expressed reservations with certain aspects of the bill.
For example, Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, worried that farmers might sell hemp on the black market, if their crop exceeded the allowed THC content of 0.3 percent.
If the Idaho State Police bust someone for growing marijuana, he said, the agency destroys the crop. Hemp that contains more than 0.3 percent THC would also have to be destroyed, but Troy said that would be left up to the farmer.
“I’m concerned about the farmer being the one to destroy (the crop),” he said. “It could get into the black market.”
THC is the psychoactive component in marijuana that makes people high. While hemp, by definition, contains no more than 0.3 percent THC, modern strains of marijuana often contain 20 percent to 30 percent THC.
Two of the four people who testified Tuesday were also concerned that legalizing hemp would bring Idaho a step closer to legalizing marijuana. Troy said that’s the last thing she wants.
“We put a lot of sideboards on this bill,” she said. “I have no interest in legalizing marijuana, but it’s also really important (for Idaho farmers) to have the opportunity to grow this crop. I’ve often felt like Goldilocks: It’s either too hot or too cold. It’s really hard to get just right, and we’ve worked had to find that middle ground.”
The public hearing on the bill resumes this morning, after which the committee will take action.
