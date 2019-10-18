Kayeloni Scott has a significant and ever-changing story to tell.
As communications manager for the Nez Perce Tribe, a position she has held for two years as of this Saturday, it is her job to get the word out to tribal members and the greater community about the many endeavors the tribe is involved with.
“A big part of what I do is to share what’s going on and the reasons behind that,” Scott said. “One thing I really emphasize is this progression that the tribe is making (which includes the recent acquisition of the Clarkston Golf and Country Club) ... is a big opportunity for the entire community. When I say community, that includes the valley as well as some of our outer regions. So where I come into play is promoting that, explaining the why and making sure we’re working with our partners and friends ... to gain their support.”
Craig Clohessy: What drew your interest to being communications manager for the Nez Perce Tribe?
Kayeloni Scott: The scope of the work. I never quite know what my schedule is going to be like and my hands are involved in so many different things. With the structure of the tribe, there’s so many different programs and departments, and I get to learn about all of those different things, the work that they’re doing, and I get to share that and I get to promote what the tribe has going on, and that’s a great feeling to be able to bring that to the broad audience. ... I do most of the internal and external communications for the tribe. I manage a lot of our media, so website, social media, mass email, weekly newsletter, our twice-a-month newspaper. And I also work as a liaison for external folks to our executive committee. I write a lot of our press releases and then I do some P.R. (public relations) work.
CC: Is it a challenge to relay all that the Nez Perce Tribe does in this region?
KS: The Nez Perce Tribe is quite dynamic. ... It’s one of the largest employers, so it is difficult to understand all that we do. I think one of our biggest departments is our fisheries. Everybody knows us for our fisheries, but there’s so much more going on. ... Of course our enterprise (division) is quite obvious because that’s our for-profit side. ... But we also have our social services program, we have education programs, we have wildlife, natural resources. It’s more than what somebody might see from the outside, ... it’s complex. Then (there is) the government side of it all, which ... makes the decisions on behalf of the tribe.
CC: You’re a Nez Perce descendant and Spokane tribal member. Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday issued a proclamation recognizing that day as Indigenous Peoples Day. Do you see that as a step in the right direction and what more could or should be done?
KS: The proclamation was a large step in the right direction. I was fortunate enough to actually go to the event in Boise on that day and it was fascinating being right there in the Capitol building. We actually had one of our drum groups ... drumming for the event and the acoustics in that building, it was phenomenal. It’s so hard to explain how powerful it was if you weren’t there. But it is ... a step toward identifying the indigenous people whom this country and land was built on. ... It also emphasizes and encourages, or it reminds (about) the importance of the tribes to this area, to the economy and all that they offer, all that we offer to the general public. ... Of course there’s more that needs to be done but it definitely was a step in the right direction. It was a great day.
CC: Sometimes it must feel like one step forward and another step back. Also on Monday, some concerned parents spoke at the Lewiston School Board meeting and complained of racial incidents directed toward minority students by their classmates. A member of the Nez Perce Tribe also spoke at the meeting. She grew up here and said she experienced the same type of behavior and she raised her kids in the school district and they also experienced that kind of behavior.
KS: Education is key to these things. I often receive messages and emails from schools all over the country with inquiries about the tribe. ... There’s a large curiosity. I do remember being younger and people asking me if we still rode horses for transportation or if we still lived in tepees. It was a bizarre thing because you’re like, “No, we have electricity now and things like that.” It is a lack of education. ... We’ve done Skype sessions with schools in New York to answer questions and I fully believe there are no stupid questions. There are questions that might make you uncomfortable, but we’re happy to right the wrongs so the wrong information doesn’t continue to go out there. ... There’s always work to be done. ... It’s challenging and, yes, kids will be kids. But also it’s important for educators to really let them (students) know what’s going on, not only historically, but today. I think the tribe is becoming more — not that they weren’t a prominent figure — but they are becoming more visible to the general public. I think there’s a larger awareness that we are right here. I think that brings more opportunities for people to learn more about the tribe and all that we do.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
KS: As a communications manager for the tribe, I think one of my biggest goals is really working on growing and enhancing our partnerships and our collaborative efforts throughout the region. ... Every community is different, and we want to work with those populations. Essentially we’re all in this together. We all are working to support the same community as a whole. We are all working to support the same economy and essentially everything that we do here comes back in some form. It’s important to remember that the tribe is here to do that. We want to be involved, we want to know what’s going on, we want to support what people are doing. Even when there’s a difference of opinions, that’s OK. We’re OK with having differences, but it doesn’t mean we can’t collaborate and be partners of this region together.
———
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Kayeloni Scott
Age: 29
Title/occupation: Nez Perce Tribe communications manager.
Family: Parents are Danielle and Harold “Hulie” Scott.
Education: Bachelor of Arts, business and communications, Lewis-Clark State College.
Work history: Credit unions, 2011-16; Community Development Financial Institution, 2017.
Hobbies/interests: “Volunteering, traveling, gym time and playing with my pups.”
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I can ride a unicycle.”