Gary Peters’ love of aviation started at a young age and has remained at the center of things he holds near and dear.
At a time in life when many concentrate their energies on their careers, Peters said he is blessed to have the time and family support to focus his efforts on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The current chairman of the airport authority board also isn’t one to shy away from a challenge.
“For those of you who know me, I can’t get involved in anything just a little bit,” Peters said. “If I get into it, I want to do it right.”
Craig Clohessy: You have a passion for antique airplanes. You own a great many of your own and help bring others to the area each year in June for the annual air show, which unfortunately has been canceled this year over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. What led to your interest in vintage aircraft and how many do you currently have in your collection?
Gary Peters: My interest in aircraft and flying started when I was in grade school in Pomeroy. A World War II veteran that went to our church ... brought a Cessna 172 out to our farm one afternoon for a potluck after Sunday church service. He took me for a ride around the farm and around Lower Granite Dam. That was all it took to get me hooked in aviation.
It took me a number of years to where I could afford to get into it. ... I was driving truck at the time and was washing trucks and trailers on weekends — steam cleaning for a guy who owned an airplane in Pullman. He was letting me use his airplane to take lessons and trading out washing trucks.
As far as getting into the actual antiques and the warbirds, the attraction is really the history and people. The aircraft, it’s a vehicle. They are a vehicle to let us learn history and get closer to those veterans and those early pioneers. The personal stories and the dedication of that generation is what I’m really attracted to and that’s the story we really want to tell with the airplanes.
We’re currently sitting at around 15 airplanes, but our mission is kind of changing a bit. Our passion was early golden age and with a little bit of warbird and now as I get into the history and start studying World War II, I’m just fascinated by it. I really see the collection shifting.
CC: You considered at one point opening an air museum. Any chance that could happen in the future?
GP: We would love to have a full-blown facility and have the aircraft displayed how we’d like to see them and have an event center. I think it’s needed and warranted, whether it’s receptions or corporate gatherings or just interesting things for the cruise boat passengers to do.
I had to make a choice ... to avoid a conflict (because of his service on the airport board) to give up those dreams or put them on hold. I felt that having a healthier airport for the community was more important than us having a museum at that time because we’re still able to fly out of our facility, it’s just not what we want.
We’ll see what the future holds. I’m committed to the airport until we deliver extended air service back to the community and that the airport is healthy and strong. At that point I’d like to sit down with the sponsors and the city and the county and see when or what circumstance might be right for us to try and go down that road again.
CC: You are best known for your involvement with and current service on the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board. The airport and its board have dealt with a fair share of challenges, including the loss of passenger flights to Seattle and Boise through Horizon Air. What does a healthy Lewiston airport look like and what progress has been made to attract a carrier or carriers for passenger flights to locations like Seattle, Boise or other destinations?
GP: I would go so far as saying (the airport is) healthy now. We have very open dialogue with all the agencies, the airlines. We’re literally talking to airlines if not on a weekly basis on a bimonthly basis, which before it was years before they would talk. We grasp as a board and as a management that we can see the airport getting healthy ... but we do understand the community is not going to think the airport is healthy until we actually deliver more flights.
That’s all they care about. They don’t care about the construction projects and the committees and the landings and the fact that we have retained a tower and we saved our runway. None of that means anything to the community. They just want extra flights to more destinations, like we had before at a good price. That’s what our focus is right now, that’s No. 1. But in order to get there you had to fix a number of things before you could ask for that from the airlines and that’s what (the past) two years has really been, to get where they don’t have a reason to say no.
The other thing is we’ve been battling a very aggressive competitor in Pullman, who had done their homework and had fantastic financial support and vision behind them. But at the end of the day we have a better facility. We have a better airport and we will continue to have a better airport. We have our runways in place and by the end of next summer we’ll have all brand new taxiways, a 100 percent LED-lit airfield with a tower.
We’d like to deliver some good news here really shortly on air service. I think it’s going to happen here pretty quick.
CC: You co-own a successful heavy equipment rental and sales business, Peters and Keatts Equipment. How are you able to devote the time and energy that you do to the airport and to this community?
GP: I’m very fortunate to have amazing partners, which is my sister and her husband, as well as incredible employees. For those two reasons I am able to spend time at the airport. ... I just feel like you get called on to do things and I just felt like God put it on my shoulders to get involved at the airport.
It’s been a lot of time away from the business. But the community has been so good to us and the Lord has been so good to us that I think this is a way we can try and give back.
I think air service is crucial, not only for business but I think of all the folks that need to travel for medical reasons. It breaks my heart when I think of the elderly or people that are battling health problems and they normally could’ve drove up right in their backyard and in 10 minutes been on assured flights to Seattle or Boise or wherever it may be and now you’re battling black ice and driving up to Pullman, not finding a parking spot or having to go to Spokane. That really weighs on me and so I just want to try and do what I can for those folks.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Gary Peters
Age: 46
Title/occupation: Co-owner Peters and Keatts Equipment Inc./Heavy Equipment Sales and Rentals.
Family: Married with five daughters and one grandchild.
Education: Pomeroy High School; one year at North Idaho College.
Work history: Farming as a youth; Steelman Duff Inc.; DeAtley Construction; Musselman Rentals and Sales; Peters and Keatts Equipment Inc.
Hobbies/interests: Antique, warbird aircraft; anything involving veterans; serving and helping the local community, particularly the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.