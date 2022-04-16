More than 30 cardboard boxes filled with apples, cereal, instant mashed potatoes and other staples, along with Easter egg dying kits sat on tables Friday at the Lewiston School District Hub.
Social workers would add hams, eggs and bread to the boxes later that day before delivering them to families with students in the Lewiston School District who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet.
The addition of refrigeration and freezer space has made it easier to distribute perishable foods since the hub moved to its new location earlier this year at the old Lewiston High School on Normal Hill, said Cynthia Nunez, a school community social worker.
Previously if they wanted to provide anything they needed to keep cool, they had to give it away the same day they received it.
An open house will be held from 3-6 p.m. Monday at 1114 Ninth Ave. to introduce the new site and educate the public about its role. The entrance is at the back of the building near 10th Avenue.
“The difference is we have a centralized, one-stop shop for any student or family in our district,” Nunez said.
The hub is a set of offices and storage rooms with a large selection of donated items ready to be given to families behind the stage and near the former cafeteria of the high school.
Shoes, dresses, pants, jeans and shirts hang on racks and are folded on shelves in one room that looks a little like a store. Gym shoes for physical education classes and white shirts and black skirts or pants are kept on hand. Dishes and bedding are also available.
“We’re trying to remove any barrier that prevents a child from participating fully in school,” she said.
That room adjoins an office where social workers meet with clients. The food storage is across the hall.
Previously, the hub operated out of closets and other tight spaces in the district’s elementary schools. The district’s middle schools and high schools had similar resources on site.
The hub is open 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays and by appointment as needed, and can be contacted by calling (208) 748-3762.
The assistance the hub offers helps children be ready to learn at school when other parts of their lives are unpredictable, Nunez said.
“You can’t grow and learn and develop if your basic needs aren’t being met,” she said.
The families that use the center often face numerous challenges.
Many don’t own cars or they lack the funds necessary to fill the gas tanks of their vehicles. Some live in hotel rooms, in their vehicles or camper trailers not connected to utilities.
When families are forced to leave houses they own or apartments they rent, their situations can become precarious, with them moving from one temporary situation to another trying to keep a roof over their head, Nunez said.
In one case, a family had to relocate nine times in a single school year, Nunez said.
That instability stifles learning, according to studies that have found children may get three to four months behind in school each time they move, Nunez said.
The staff at the hub strive to listen to the families and seek ways to develop new programs to overcome those obstacles.
The new space offers more flexibility. Possibilities include medical screenings or classes in some of the adjacent larger spaces that can be reserved.
“Whatever the need is,” Nunez said, “we try to meet that.”
