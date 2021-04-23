Lisa Stauffer played a key role in early efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of those who needed it most.
Stauffer, a pharmacy technician and store manager for Walgreens in Clarkston, was tasked in December by the nationwide chain with coordinating vaccine clinics in the region for long-term care, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
She credits her employer for recognizing the importance of getting people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
“Walgreens did an excellent job of hiring pharmacy staff and allowing our stores to run into overtime,” the 38-year-old mother of two said. “Almost every company is pretty much opposed to overtime, but (Walgreens) knew it was important that we get this vaccine out and into as many people as we can.”
Craig Clohessy You started your career with Walgreens as a pharmacy technician. What does that position entail?
Lisa Stauffer: I’d like to just say that pharmacy technicians are pretty much the backbone of any pharmacy, without trying to toot my own horn here. We type in the prescriptions, fill the prescriptions and sell the prescriptions. In the state of Idaho (pharmacy technicians) can immunize, so a lot of the technicians are the ones giving the shots. We can take new prescriptions over the phone. The only thing we can’t do is the counseling on a drug, product recommendations or the final check on the prescription itself, but pretty much we do everything else.
Hopefully any pharmacist will tell you that they can’t function without a technician.
CC: Talk a little more about your role as vaccine lead.
LS: The position was quickly created to have somebody coordinate all of Walgreens’ clinics at long-term care facilities.
I oversaw that for the Lewiston area, Clarkston, Moscow, and then one of the vaccine leads up north was not able to fulfill that position, so I got half of her stores or half of her clinics. One of the vaccine leads in the Tacoma area needed help, so I lent a hand and helped schedule about 40 different facilities up there. But I personally oversaw about 90 different facilities, with each having about three clinics apiece.
CC: Walgreens started distributing the vaccine to the general public around the end of February. How challenging has that been?
LS: I would say the biggest challenge with the vaccine is they’re multidose vials, so Pfizer you can get six doses out; Moderna, 10; Johnson & Johnson, when we were doing that, is I believe five. Once you open the vial and get the vaccine, you have to use all of that vaccine within a certain time frame. We didn’t always have enough appointments, so we had to go out into the store and find people that were interested in getting a vaccine and use it so it didn’t go bad. ... This area has been very good at not having vaccine go to waste. We do all that we can to make sure that the vaccine is getting used and put into as many people as we can.
CC: As we move along and the vaccine is opened up to different age groups, are you seeing an uptick in the number of folks coming in to get their vaccines or has it leveled off?
LS: We’re still seeing a pretty steady stream of people coming in to get the vaccine.
CC: Your husband, Cody Stauffer, is the pastor of the United Methodist Church in Clarkston and First United Methodist Church in Lewiston. How challenging has it been to serve the congregations during the pandemic?
LS: We have congregants who are not online or they don’t know how to get on Zoom. They don’t know how to navigate through YouTube, so that’s a lot of phone calls.
He’s added prayer meetings through Zoom, and he’s added a book study through Zoom. Some of the books that he’s covered are not necessarily religious-type books. He did “How to Be an Antiracist.” There’s a lot of racial discussion going on around the country, so he’s wanting to be at the forefront of it as far as the church goes.
The nice thing about being able to do so much stuff on Zoom is that we get people that normally wouldn’t come to church or who live far away that then get to be involved. We have a friend who lives in Michigan, and she’s been involved in the book studies.
The bishop of our district does not want in-person meetings yet. Let me backtrack a little. We can do in-person, but we have to check the county level on Monday and if it’s safe then we can have 25 people in person, obviously socially distanced. Of course, that Sunday if the county goes into a darker color then we cancel and just do it all online.
We did our Easter service outside at the Clarkston church, and my husband bought an AM/FM transmitter so that people could sit in their cars. We had a set number of people that could be on the lawn and ... (everyone else) lined up in the parking lot and listened to the sermon on the radio. That worked out great. I think we had about 60 people that showed up for that on Easter Sunday.
CC: Music is a big part of your world. You play the guitar, and you’ve been to how many Avett Brothers concerts?
LS: I’ve seen The Avett Brothers 13 times. We had tickets to go see them last July in Colorado, but then it got canceled because of COVID. The tickets are still good for this year, but it’s still up in the air if they’re doing it or not.
CC: Are they folk music?
LS: I like to say alternative folk. The two brothers play guitar and banjo, so you’ve got that sound. But they do have some songs that sound like rock music, some that sound ultra country. I’m not a country music fan myself, but I love The Avett Brothers. It’s kind of like Americana and alternative folk all combined.
CC: Has it been challenging to keep music as a part of the churches’ ministry during the pandemic?
LS: Both churches actually have hired professional musician-type people to work in the church to play every Sunday. They prerecord music. The instructor at the Clarkston church, James Payne, has put together a virtual choir. He helps people record their parts and then he puts them all together. I believe he has help with that from the spouse of the Lewiston musician that we’ve hired.
(We also) record the pianist from either Clarkston or Lewiston and then James (Payne) will sing songs.
I’ve gone in and played a guitar and sang during some of the live services. We started out trying to do stuff live, but had some issues with internet connection, bandwidth speed. The Lewiston church paid to have everything upgraded.
Normally my husband will record everything on Saturday and then other people will record things and send them in, and they all get edited together. It’s definitely much easier when we can do it live and in person because it lasts an hour, whereas when he goes in to record he might be gone for five or six hours.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Lisa Stauffer
Age: 38
City of residence: Clarkston
Title/occupation: Store manager, Clarkston Walgreens
Family: Husband, Cody; daughters Jessalyn, 13 and Adele, 9.
Education: Some college at Boise Bible College.
Work history: Pharmacy technician for 10 years. Worked for Walgreens for the last five years, starting in the Lewiston store as a technician, then moved to the Moscow store to become assistant store manager. In December took on the position of Walgreens’ area vaccine lead, helping coordinate the long-term care facility clinics in this area and northern Idaho. In February was promoted to the Clarkston store manager.
Hobbies/interests: “I play guitar and sing. I really enjoy going to concerts, and I’ve seen The Avett Brothers 13 times. I like to read, although I don’t have a lot of time to do it. The stack of books on my nightstand is growing faster than I can read them. I also like to be outdoors doing things like kayaking and camping.”