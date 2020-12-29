Help identifying subjects

This image taken from video shows two unidentified people tampering with and attempting to operate heavy equipment belonging to the Nez Perce County Road Department at Mann Lake on Dec. 22 in the Lewiston Orchards, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the two people to contact the sheriff’s office.
