Surface preservation work on several Hells Gate State Park roadways is scheduled to begin next week, and is anticipated to last for approximately one month.
There will be work done on the entire main road, from the park entrance to the stop sign near the entrance of Cottonwood Loop, as well as work being done at the boat launch facility. The boat launch facility may be closed periodically during this time.
Construction will not occur after 6 p.m. on Fridays and will not begin before 6 a.m. on Mondays. Construction may be performed at night, with the exception of all campgrounds south of Tammany Creek Bridge. Traffic delays will be limited to 20 minutes.