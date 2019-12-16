Hells Gate Marina to be deepened

Officials at Hells Gate State Park are poised to begin dredging the marina there after missing out on the opportunity a year ago because of the prolonged partial shutdown of the federal government.
Park Manager Charlie Chase said a rented dredge is expected to arrive from Montana on Jan. 6, and dredging will start within a few days of its arrival. Park employees will preform the dredging, and spoils will be pumped north into a settling pond on park property once used by nearby Atlas Sand and Gravel.
Preparation work for the dredging has already begun.
“We have removed all of the moorage docks,” Chase said. “We are going to dredge the marina basin, and the plan still is to put some new moorage docks in before the season begins.”
The marina was last dredged in 1992. In the intervening years, the basin has filled with sediment from the Snake River. Chase said from about July 4 through late summer, water depth in the marina drops to as low as 1.5 feet, making it impossible for larger vessels to enter and exit.
“The idea is to deepen that moorage basin so bigger boats can come in and use the moorage docks for years to come,” Chase said.
He said about 20,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed during the work, which will last about four weeks and be performed during a time when it is deemed to be the least harmful to protected fish like salmon and steelhead. The work will cost about $90,000 and is being funded by a grant from the state Waterways Improvement Fund.
Chase said the mouth of the marina, which requires more frequent dredging, is in good shape at this time and won’t be dredged.
The work was slated to take place last winter. Those plans were upended by the 35-day government shutdown that delayed work on needed permits from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. By the time the shutdown was resolved, too little time was left in the fish-friendly work window to compete the project.
Chase said a contract to build new docks has not yet been awarded.
“It will make it much more appealing if we have enough water and nice docks,” he said. “Our docks were over 40 years old.”
