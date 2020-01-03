The boat launch at the Hells Gate State Park marina in Lewiston will be closed all of today while a sunken vessel is removed from the water, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced Thursday.
A news release said the boat launch will be closed all day “in order to protect staff, the public and the environment.”
Boaters are asked to use the Southway boat launch, located approximately 2 miles north on the Snake River.
The news release didn’t include any details about the sunken vessel.