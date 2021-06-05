Hello, summer vacation

After an unconventional school year, educators at Lewiston High School say they were able to make the most out of a rocky situation.
English Language Arts Department head April Niemela said students and teachers alike took genuine care in making things work and helping kids feel more connected through in-person learning.
“It’s definitely been an incredible opportunity to show ingenuity,” Niemela said. “Everyone pulled together.”
LHS ended the year with just one active case of COVID-19, after a year of mostly face-to-face instruction, according to a report from Lewiston School District Superintendent Bob Donaldson on Thursday. The school recorded 100 positive cases over the course of the entire academic year, with 84 of those being students and 16 being faculty.
Total cases of COVID-19 in the district amounted to 318 between its encompassing elementary, middle and high schools. That is among a total of 5,587 students, faculty and staff.
Emmett Dougherty, a U.S. government teacher and co-adviser of the Associated Student Body, said one of the biggest struggles came from students who didn’t want to “buy in” to the school district’s plans.
“Most students adapted pretty well and did what they should, but we had some resistance,” Dougherty said. “The constant changes in protocol made it more challenging.”
Efforts to take care of students, clean the classrooms and ensure compliance with masking eventually took its toll. Sometimes, it was a struggle just to make it from week to week.
“I clearly understood the need for all of it, but always having to be vigilant wears a person down,” Dougherty said. “There’s all these added layers of so much responsibility.”
Looking back on the past year, Dougherty said it was hard to see students miss out on some of the additional activities that accompany a typical high school experience like games, assemblies, dances and other social gatherings.
“We were in school, but still couldn’t do a lot of the extra stuff,” Dougherty said. “However, we did get to finish the year with some sense of normalcy.”
Senior Alyssa Garner came by on the last day of class to pick up her art portfolio and attend graduation practice. Other students celebrated their final day on Friday with board games, conversations about summer plans and flowers offered to their favorite teachers.
An art teacher at LHS, Christopher Farnes, said many of the necessary restrictions during the pandemic posed a constant barrier between him and his students.
“I’m a people person — I always want to see people’s expressions,” Farnes said. “It’s hard to even remember names when students always have a mask on their face.”
With this year’s addition of freshmen to the high school, as well as a class of sophomores that was new to high school, about half the student body consisted of students who transitioned in, Principal Kevin Driskill said. Combined with the move to an entirely new building, every student had to adapt to a campus they’d never stepped foot on.
“It’s a big transition,” Driskill said. “Take COVID-19 out, and it’d still be difficult.”
Next year, the school will be able to focus on refining some of its plans that were set aside when the pandemic began. Driskill says he can’t wait to pack the new auditorium with students in the fall.
“I think our district leadership, including our board of directors, took a leap of faith,” Driskill said. “We were able to adapt.”
While LHS is holding summer school sessions for students, the official school year will not begin until Aug. 30.
