OROFINO — Four men were rescued by helicopter this weekend after their boat got stuck on rocks on the fast-running waters of the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, David D. Hardin, 50, of Lewiston and three passengers were operating a 1992 Weldcraft jet boat Saturday and got stuck on rocks about 2 to 4 miles past the end of the slack water on Dworshak Reservoir.
Hardin, Nicholas E. Leyffert, 40, of West Lafayette, Ind., Charlie Ramirez, 49, of Houston, Texas, and Szean Wanaka, of Orofino, were forced to swim to shore in the 35- to 40-degree water. They started a fire and contacted the sheriff’s office with a radio owned by Wanaka, who is a member of the Cavendish Rural Fire Department.
Deputies were unable to reach Hardin’s location, according to the news release, because of the shallow, swift-running water and the darkness, which made it impossible to navigate. Two Bear Air helicopter service of Kalispell, Mont., was contacted and responded, rescuing the four men and transporting them by helicopter to Grandad Boat Launch. Deputies then gave the men a ride, via boat, to their vehicle at Big Eddy Boat Launch.
The men were cold but sustained no injuries, according to the news release. The boat is expected to be recovered by a private party.