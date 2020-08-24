Helicopter in the haze

A helicopter takes off Tuesday above the Morris Canyon fire off Cloverland Road, amid a smoky sunset. The fire had burned 57 acres as of Friday and was 10 percent contained. Firefighters over the course of Tuesday attacked the fire with helicopter water drops and fire retardant drops.

 August Frank/Tribune

