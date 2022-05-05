The two Republican candidates who are hoping to replace Carrie Bird, the retired clerk/auditor, are Clearwater County courthouse insiders who say they are looking for the next career challenge.
Helen Clark, 52, and JoAnn Davis, 48, both say they’ve been in their current positions for several years and are ready to move on to new responsibilities. They each say they have clear ideas about how to approach the clerk/auditor office.
Clark has been an administrative assistant and communications supervisor since 2011 in the sheriff’s office. It’s a job that requires a 24/7 commitment and Clark said she’d like to try something new in a nonemergency role.
“I love working in the community and for the county,” Clark said. “I’m at the top of my goal where I can go here in the sheriff’s office. So being able to still work in the community I could go downstairs (to the clerk’s office) and still serve the citizens of Clearwater County.”
Clark said it’s important for the clerk to have a good working relationship with all other county officials and to have transparency in the auditor’s office for the public.
“You want to have quality services for the continually growing community,” Clark said. “You want to be able to attract quality employees for the county.”
And that’s a challenge, she added.
“I feel that it’s hard to get quality people to do the best that they can do in a job. It seems that we’re always fighting (to have) competitive wages. It’s hard to attract somebody who can go up the road a few miles and make more money,” Clark said.
“It’s not always about money, but that is part of the issue, for sure.”
Clark is married and has five children.
Davis has been a deputy in the clerk/auditor’s office for three and a half years and said she has the experience, determination and patience to do the job well.
“I’m good with people and well respected by other employees,” Davis said. “I think it would be a good fit and (the position) is open, so I thought I would do it.”
Davis’ current responsibilities include handling payroll benefits and elections. Since she is a candidate this time, however, she will not be involved in the election process.
There are six employees in the office and she said it’s sometimes difficult to handle the workload when someone is out sick or for other reasons. Bird retired at the end of April and her chief deputy currently is in charge of the office.
Davis said county employee policies need to be updated and enforced for consistency.
“There seem to be a lot of absences (among employees),” she said. “I would like to go over job descriptions to include more specifics of what is expected of them. I don’t think that’s done right now.”
Davis said if she is elected she would focus on job performance and time management to help handle the deadlines and the workload that can accumulate when people don’t meet their responsibilities.
“I have a good work ethic and I would like to take my strengths and teach and enforce them on other employees to have a more efficient-running office,” Davis said. “That’s my goal. … Although we could use a little organization and structure in our office, we are hardworking, willing and able to complete the duties that we are responsible for.”
Davis is married and has two children.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.