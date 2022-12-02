Heavy snow expected to taper off over weekend

Kloey Cochrane, left, and Ben Farr walk under a row of snow covered trees on Ash Avenue on Thursday in Genesee. A major winter storm began on Wednesday evening across the Palouse, showering the prairie with several inches of fresh powder.
The Camas Prairie and the Palouse north of Moscow were inundated Thursday with 7 to 9 inches of white stuff, while the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw mostly rain.
Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said the heavy snowfall was expected to taper off late Thursday and folks can expect drier but colder temperatures through the weekend.
“We’re not looking at much of a chance of precipitation,” Van Horn said Thursday afternoon. “There’ll be some showers that will linger through (Thursday night), maybe another half inch or so. But not much change of additional precipitation through the weekend. Just getting colder.”
The persistent snowfall contributed to a number of slide-offs in Idaho County, according to an Idaho State Police dispatcher, but no serious accidents were reported as of Thursday afternoon.
Van Horn said the Camas Prairie through Nezperce and Craigmont received about 9 inches of snow Thursday; 4 to 5 inches in Pullman; 6.6 inches in Moscow; and north of Moscow on U.S. Highway 95 saw another 9 inches of snow.
High temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley over the weekend are expected to be in the low 30s. On the Camas Prairie, highs will be in the upper 20s with lows in the teens and maybe a bit colder on the Palouse with single-digit lows into Sunday morning, Van Horn said.
The Idaho Transportation Department reported Thursday afternoon that, so far, three of its snow plows have been hit by vehicles that failed to slow down and observe safety practices while plows were removing snow from the roadways.
“We just had our 3rd plow strike of the season,” the department posted on its Facebook page. “This incident occurred east of Soda Springs. While nobody was hurt, the snowplow appears to be totaled. Snowplows aren’t cheap and losing a plow makes the roads more dangerous for everyone. Please drive safely, never pass a plow on the right, and give plows plenty of room to maneuver.”
The department also noted that three highways in the state, including Idaho Highway 13 east of Grangeville, were closed because of weather conditions.
People are advised to check 511.idaho.gov for the latest information on road conditions.