GRANGEVILLE — Rock, mud and trees into highways, high watermarks reached, and sporadic reports of residential and commercial flooding: It’s spring in Idaho County.
Last Friday night and into Saturday morning, May 6-7, received a one-two punch of heavy precipitation that also melted higher elevation snowfall, causing water runoff that impacted rivers and creeks, and overwhelmed storm drain systems.
On Monday May 9, the Idaho County Commission declared a local disaster that opens the way for both county and municipalities to receive assistance for extraordinary costs to respond to slides and high water.
“Definitely, this was an impactful event,” said meteorologist Jenn Kitsmiller, National Weather Service office in Missoula, Mont.
For the Friday into Saturday event, an estimated 1.5 to 1.75 inches of precipitation was reported in Grangeville, generally between 1 to 2 inches in the region including the Camas Prairie and south toward Slate Creek, and 1.55 inches reported between Kooskia and Kamiah.
“We had a strong low-pressure system moving onshore,” she said, “and ahead of that it pumped up quite a bit of subtropical moisture into the region. We also had high snow levels, until that front came in, and Saturday that brought those snow levels down. Prior to that, the rain was up to the 6,000-feet elevations. So that probably also contributed to snowmelt, with the rain on the snow in those mid elevations.”
Work on Donnelly school to start in June
MCCALL — Construction will begin next month on the remodeling and expansion of Donnelly Elementary School, McCall-Donnelly School District trustees were told Monday.
The total construction price for the project was about $12.4 million or less than the $15 million budgeted, trustees were told.
“It’s better than what we expected to see,” M-D Director of Operations & Maintenance Jason Clay said.
Construction is expected to be finished in August 2023. Some classes will be moved to temporary classrooms during construction, Clay said.
Improvements at the school which teaches students in kindergarten through fifth grade, will more than double the school’s capacity from 200 to 425 students.
Plans call for demolishing two older classrooms and adding seven regular sized classrooms and two small instructional rooms.
Additional bathrooms, storage areas and offices will also be added.
A music room and multi-purpose space featuring a full-size basketball court and bleachers with four rows of usable seats will also be built.
Parts of the existing building will get an upgrade, including adding a heated entryway and making renovations to the cafeteria and kitchen as well as improving parking and bus pickup areas.
The kitchen and cafeteria remodel will strengthen the roof and increase the school’s food serving capacity.
The project is being funded with a $33 million bond issue passed by school district voters in May 2021.
