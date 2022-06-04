Heavy rain causes minor flooding in region

Heavy rain Friday caused flooding at McGuire Gulch in Asotin County and along the Tucannon River in Garfield County.
Noel Hardin, chief of the Asotin County Fire District, observed minor flooding at McGuire Gulch where it crosses Asotin Creek Road and said his department received similar reports from the top end of the gulch near where it crosses Peola Road. At the button end of the gulch, Hardin said water entered a shop, flooded a field and surrounded barns.
“It’s normally a dry canyon,” he said of the gulch.
Hardin also received reports of flooding at Dry Gulch, a side canyon in the Asotin Creek drainage. McGuire Gulch joins Asotin Creek near the intersection of Cloverland and Asotin Creek roads. Dry Gulch is a side canyon in the Asotin Creek drainage about 10 miles upstream of the creek’s mouth.
Rain within the footprint of a recent wildfire in remote Garfield County led to flooding on the Tucannon River that has closed a popular road and campground.
According to a news release from the Umatilla National Forest, debris, including logs, flowing from the footprint of last summer’s Green Ridge Fire partially blocked the river and flooded Lady Bug Campground.
Forest Service officials say there is potential for more flooding and have closed the 4712 Road along the river as a precaution. The campground and entire 4.3 miles of the road are closed. Forest officials will assess weather, river and road conditions to determine when the closures can be lifted.
More information is available at fs.usda.gov/umatilla.