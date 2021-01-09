Heaving horseshoes

Dan Midstokke tosses his horseshoe after biking from the Interstate Bridge to Asotin City Park for a game with Bret Jensen and Tom Schultheis (not pictured) on Friday morning. The group rebuilt the horseshoe court at the park during the summer because they didn’t want them to go away.

 August Frank/Tribune

