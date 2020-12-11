Bennett Lumber Products Inc., of Princeton, requested the Idaho Transportation Department increase the maximum commercial truck load from 105,500 pounds to 129,000 pounds on portions of three state highways in Latah County.
The three routes are State Highway 6 from U.S. Highway 95 to Harvard, State Highway 9 from Harvard to Deary and State Highway 8 from Deary to Highway 95. Vehicles on Highway 95 are allowed to carry 129,000-pound loads, ITD Public Information Officer Megan Sausser said.
Sausser said ITD officials found that allowing the 23,500 extra pounds on the three routes would not affect safety and pavement conditions — typically the public’s top two concerns. She said bridges could also accommodate the extra load.
“At this point, engineering-wise, the routes can safely accommodate that heavier load without any compromise in safety,” she said.
Brett Bennett, vice president of Bennett Lumber Products, said most state highways south of the Salmon River allow 129,000-pound loads, which puts Bennett’s competitors who use those roads ahead of the game.
“It puts us at an economic disadvantage in comparison to them,” he said.
The increased load capacity would benefit Bennett Lumber Products’ customers more than the Princeton lumber business itself, he said, explaining it might take three trucks to transport lumber on 105,500-pound-limit roads but only two trucks on 129,000-pound-limit roads, saving the buyer money.
“We have a lot of customers in the Boise area that will benefit from this heavier weight,” Bennett said.
Bennett Lumber Products also requested reclassification of the routes because of the discontinuation of service on the Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway, which Bennett Lumber Products used until it shut down about two years ago.
If the request is approved, Bennett Lumber Products and any other truck would be allowed to haul a 129,000-pound load.
The transportation department is collecting comments from the public on the proposal until Dec. 21. Sausser said it has already received many comments and hopes to get more, noting requested load increases on state highways tend to be controversial among the public.
A common misconception, she said, is that 129,000-pound routes will increase truck traffic, but there is typically a reduction in overall truck traffic since companies often are able to use fewer trucks to haul the same amount of product because of the increased load allowance.
Another concern, Sausser said, is that an increase in loads will make it more difficult for trucks to stop. But the vehicles are still able to stop safely because the extra truck axles — each axle has brakes — to accommodate the larger loads lead to more braking power. She said the extra axles also distribute the heavier load more evenly, preventing pavement damage.
The application, analysis by ITD and frequently asked questions about 129,000-pound loads are available at itd.idaho.gov/freight, according to an ITD news release.
Public comments can be submitted on the website, by emailing officeofthechiefengineer@itd.idaho.gov, by mail to P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707 to the attention of Scott Luekenga or recorded by calling (855) 785-2499. Commenters can also call ITD Freight Program Manager Scott Luekenga at (208) 334-8057 with questions.
The department is required to conduct an analysis and public hearing on all requests to operate 129,000-pound loads on the state highway system before the Idaho Transportation Board makes a final decision. The board could make a decision as early as January.
