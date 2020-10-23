Age: 43
Title: Advanced practice registered nurse, certified nurse midwife; owner and provider at Thrive Women’s Health Center.
Family: Partner, Mark; children, Aspen, 19, nursing school in Hawaii, and Quinn, 16, sophomore at Clarkston High School.
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, Lewis-Clark State College; master’s in nursing, Frontier Nursing University, Kentucky.
Work history: Registered nurse, labor and delivery, 19 years; owner/provider at Thrive for 11 months (opened Nov. 18, 2019).
Hobbies/interests: Travel.
Other: “I did a medical mission to Kenya and also went to New York City at the peak of COVID there to work as a nurse.”