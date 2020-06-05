Age: 45
Title/occupation: Chairwoman of the Division of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; associate professor of mathematics, Lewis-Clark State College.
Family: Married to Tom Asaki; no kids, but three “adorable cats.”
Education: Ph.D. in mathematics, Washington State University; master’s in mathematics, Kansas State University; Bachelor of Science in mathematics, Eastern Oregon University (physics minor).
Work history: High school math teacher (one year) in Helix, Ore.; Walla Walla Community College director of instructional support and adjunct math instructor; assistant professor of math, St. Mary’s College of Maryland; Lewis-Clark State College 2016-present, chairwoman since fall 2019.
Hobbies/interests: Loves backpacking, camping, reading, doing math, learning science, astronomy, gardening and art (batik and crochet).