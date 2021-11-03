Betty Heater will serve another term as Kamiah mayor after all six precincts in Lewis County reported their votes. Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s election.
KAMIAH — Incumbent Mayor Betty Heater held on to her seat Tuesday with 130 votes to challenger Dan Millward’s 72 votes.
CRAIGMONT — Mark Bovey with 96 votes and Levi Bovey with 77 votes were elected to two four-year terms on the Craigmont city council. Kevin Brown received 16 votes and Don Johnston had 36 votes.
NEZPERCE — Mike Jensen received 87 votes and Kimberly Ingram received 84 votes to secure the two four-year terms on the Nezperce city council. Michelle Lyons received 41 votes.