August continued its sizzling start in the region, with temperatures topping the century mark for the second day in a row Tuesday at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, and setting a record for the date.
The National Weather Service recorded a high of 103 degrees shortly before 5 p.m., eclipsing by a single degree the previous mark of 102, set in 1972. It was the third triple-digit day this year.
Forecasters are calling for continued hot temperatures today, with a high of 106 degrees, and some relief later in the week. For more details, see Page 6A.