Heat wave hits valley

It’s not yet summer, but don’t tell your thermometer.
Lewiston’s temperature topped out at 94 degrees Tuesday. If forecasts are spot on, the first triple-digit temperature of 2021 will be recorded today. But don’t sweat it; seasonally normal temperatures are on the horizon.
“We are forecasting a high of 100 (today), 99 on Thursday, 91 on Friday, 80 on Saturday and 74 on Sunday,” said Rocco Pelatti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane.
The average temperature for this time of year is about 75 degrees, Pelatti said.
A ridge of heat trapping high pressure is causing the 25-degree departure from normal. While the ridge pushes the jet stream north and blocks cooler air descending from Canada, warm air from the southwest has an open lane.
Today, the axis of the ridge will be parked directly over north central Idaho. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and is advising heat-coping strategies like drinking plenty of water, staying indoors — if possible, within an air-conditioned environment — and limiting strenuous outdoor activity to the morning and evening hours. Those who are working outside are advised to take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned building.
The ridge will begin to break down Thursday, Pelatti said, when a low-pressure system muscles it out. In its wake, moisture, in the form of thunderstorms, could flow from northeastern Oregon across north central Idaho in the afternoon and evening.
Flows in mountain streams could spike during the short heat wave because of melting snow, but flooding is not in the forecast.
The record high for June 2 is 100 degrees, recorded in 1937. The high mark for June 3 is 101, set in 2007. The onset of such hot weather this early is a bit unusual, an “outlier,” Pelatti said. Like this one, such events are normally short spikes. But there are exceptions. June of 2015 produced six days with temperature at or higher than 100 degrees.
That was the year water temperatures in the Columbia and Snake rivers wiped out most of the sockeye salmon run. The early heat also helped dry inland forests and produced one of the most damaging fire seasons in recent memory.
