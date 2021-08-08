“Friends Forever” was Saturday’s theme for Deary Friendship Days, and Byron Dufvenberg and his classmates fit that concept like a glove.
Dufvenberg and his Deary High School class of 1970 cruised down Deary’s main drag during Saturday’s parade and then planned to meet up that evening at a classmate’s house for a cookout and chance to reminisce about the good ol’ days.
The Lewiston resident said “friendship” is why he has attended Deary Friendship Days since the 1960s when it was called Deary’s Strawberry Festival.
“That’s what it’s all about,” said Dufvenberg, a 22-year U.S. Navy veteran. “Getting with your friends and bringing up old times.”
Area residents lined Second Avenue on Saturday morning as a procession of city fire and ambulance vehicles, children on dirt bikes, vehicles of local businesses and even farm animals slowly rolled or trotted downtown as part of the parade.
Josh Manni, Deary volunteer firefighter, was one of the firefighters in the parade. He said he simply showed up to help out.
“It’s fun to see the kids have fun,” Manni said.
Grand marshals Tim and Janice Jones rode in a red 1939 GMC Deary Fire District pumper. Both are born-and-raised Deary natives and Tim has served as local fire chief for almost 25 years.
Children fetched candy thrown from the parade participants, including from Idaho 5th District representatives Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, who both threw candy from the back of pickup trucks.
Deary resident Danielle Scouden was one of the several parents who watched the parade while her three young children retrieved candy.
“I thought it’d be fun to bring the family out,” Scouden said.
After the parade, the action mostly shifted to Deary City Park where food — including strawberry shortcake — a water dunk tank and several vendors could be found. Shade was also a popular choice at the park.
Dufvenberg was about to grab some strawberry shortcake, which was provided by local women’s club the Busy Bees.
Back in the day, Dufvenberg said he and his cousin would buy a $1 button at Deary’s annual gathering and an event volunteer would punch out the button to swap for a slice of strawberry shortcake.
“Then you’d go around and find other people that didn’t like shortcake and you’d trade the button and get another shortcake,” Dufvenberg said.
Cruze Sanderson, 10, was one of the children who sat on a board above the water tank waiting to plunge into the water. Sanderson said he had been dropped into the water tank about 10 times.
“I like cooling off and just having people try and dunk me,” he said.
Three throws cost $2, the money going to benefit Deary Youth Sports. Christy Sanderson, Cruze’s mother and a Deary city councilor, said she borrowed the dunk tank from the Genesee Civic Association.
Meanwhile, six Latah County veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor at the city park. The Quilts of Valor Foundation gives impressive, military-themed quilts to veterans touched by war.
Richard Corey, Diana Flint, Joey Hoskins, Jason Prince, Bart Taylor and Gerald Prince each were draped in a quilt Saturday.
The event also included a pancake breakfast, a 5K fun run, car show, silent auction, book sale, quilt show, corn hole tournament, logging show, a street dance and ended with biscuits and gravy at 11:30 p.m. at Fuzzy’s bar and grill.
