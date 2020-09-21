Heart of the fair keeps beating

There will be no carnival, no midway, no exhibits of this year’s plumpest pumpkins and showiest blooms, all the stuff that makes the Nez Perce County Fair a blast for everyone.
But even though many sights, sounds and aromas of the annual extravaganza had to be scrapped to protect the community from the spread of the coronavirus, the heart and soul of the fair will beat on this week through the efforts of dozens of 4-H kids, families and staff members.
“The kids will be able to bring their animals in and show them,” 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Judy Floch said. “We just need to make sure that the public realizes that we have very limited attendance, with just 4-H families and their invitees. We have to keep those numbers down.”
The general public won’t be completely shut out of the experience, however. Several of the livestock shows will be livestreamed, courtesy of an effort by Idaho Forest Group. A schedule with registration links is available at www.npcfair.org. Advance registration is required for each session, Floch said. And buyers will be able to attend a livestock sale at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in person or virtually via www.liveauctions.tv. (See accompanying information.)
Floch joked that the kids who have already learned the ropes of virtual education during the pandemic should be able to help their families work through any technical challenges.
“They’ve already had six or eight months of going online and learning how to do these things, so hopefully they won’t have a problem if they want to watch the shows since they’ll have kids who will be able to show them how to do it,” she said.
Kids with small animal projects will also be able to show their work at the fair. Those with poultry will arrive Wednesday and leave by Thursday, while rabbits will come in Thursday morning, do their show, and leave by the same evening.
And since 4-H is more than livestock, Floch and her volunteers have worked with fair staff to allow nonanimal projects to be shown and judged at the fair, including the annual fashion revue. Attendance will be limited to kids and their families to allow for social distancing, but photos will be taken and posted on the fair’s website.
Floch said the obstacles of the coronavirus pandemic had an impact on the total number of projects this year, but it is down only slightly. She chalked that up to a lot of flexibility and determination by the members.
“They have been able to do things in very limited groups and through Zoom and Google Classroom-type things,” she said. “And when some of the restrictions were lifted, they were able to socially distance and meet outside at areas like parks. So it’s been interesting, but they’ve all been keeping in touch with each other and moving forward.”
4-H Livestock Sale
Time: 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Place: In the beef barn at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, and online at www.liveauctions.tv.
ACCESS: Buyers are invited to join 4-H members and their families at the livestock auction either in person at the Nez Perce County fairgrounds or virtually via www.liveauctions.tv. The 4-H members, their families and livestock buyers are the only people invited to the fairgrounds.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday.
SOCIAL DISTANCING: Members of 4-H and FFA clubs, leaders and families are required to wear masks when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. Buyers are strongly encouraged to do the same.
SALE PROCESS: In-person bidding will be the same as prior years. Those attending the virtual sale will receive a bidder number when they register at the website. As with any online bidding, people can expect some bid transmission time. Those who experience problems with online bidding may call (208) 553-9555, (208) 791-0561, (509) 552-3635, (208) 791-4942 or (208) 791-9891.
SUPPORT MONEY: Donations to the general fund or to specific kids may be provided by filling out and turning in a support card (available at the sale) to the fair 4-H office or emailing npclivestocksale@gmail.com for a printable support card. A link is also at www.liveauctions.tv.
PROXY BUYING: Proxy buying will occur just like it has in past years for buyers in person at the sale. Those who are proxy buying online will be logged on under their name and bid number but can use the “Remarks” field where they can communicate the name of who has bought a particular animal. The www.liveauctions.tv representative will see this and communicate with the auctioneer.
BUYERS’ DINNER: There will not be a traditional buyers’ dinner, but there will be an expanded 4-H Food Booth menu that includes a turkey dinner option starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Food coupons will be given to those who purchase an animal. Food coupons will be good for next year as well.