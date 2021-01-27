Preliminary hearings for the father and son charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 8 shooting of a Lewiston man in his Seventh Avenue home have been postponed until Feb. 24.
Clyde K. Ewing, 42, and Demetri X. Ewing, 16, were scheduled to appear in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon. But attorneys for the prosecution and defense filed a joint motion to delay the hearings into the shooting death of Samuel R. Johns, 31.
County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said investigators are still gathering evidence and awaiting lab results in the case, and both sides need more time to prepare. Prosecutors are required to present enough evidence at a preliminary hearing to convince a judge that it is more likely than not that a defendant committed the crime, a standard called “probable cause.” If the judge determines there is probable cause, he or she will bind the case over to District Court for further proceedings.
Demetri Ewing is being charged as an adult in the case. The maximum penalties in Idaho for first-degree murder are life in prison or death.