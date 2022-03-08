Preliminary hearings for two Lewiston teenagers charged with attempted first-degree murder will take place in late April.
On Monday, Judge Sunil Ramalingam agreed to delay the hearings in 2nd District Court to April 25 and April 27 to give the prosecution and defense more time. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman told the court of his intention to have the preliminary hearings together.
Triston M. Arnzen is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and Chloe A. Marks is charged with one count of the same charge, according to court documents. Both 14-year-olds have been charged as adults and face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
The victims are George E. Hamblin Jr., who is Arnzen’s stepfather, and Macayla Hamblin, Arnzen’s stepsister, who were found with gunshot wounds March 6 in the Lewiston Orchards, according to court records.
Arnzen is represented by Magyar, Rauch & Associates of Lewiston. Marks is being represented by Lewiston attorney Rick Cuddihy. Arnzen and Marks are being charged as adults, but are housed at the Lewiston Juvenile Correction Center.