NEZPERCE — A preliminary hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Lewis County Courthouse for a 21-year-old man charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and grand theft.
Tyler M. Stepelton is being held at the Lewis County Jail in Nezperce on a $75,000 bond. He appeared before Magistrate Victoria Olds following a high-speed police chase Tuesday night from North Lewiston to Winchester, where he and a 16-year-old girl were arrested. The girl has been sent to the Juvenile Detention Center at Lewiston.
Stepelton is charged in connection with the alleged theft of two vehicles Jan. 28 in Kamiah, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Lewis County Prosecutor Zachary Pall.
Stepelton also has a felony warrant from Missoula County, Mont., and the 16-year-old was listed as a runaway.
Brennan Wright, of Grangeville, was appointed to represent Stepelton.