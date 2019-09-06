Hearing scheduled for man captured in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a man who led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase and eluded capture for a day in Idaho County.
Jackie Shayde Sedillo, 29, is being held in the Idaho County Jail on a $750,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Jeff P. Payne at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 13 for a preliminary hearing on 15 felony charges, including possession of stolen property, grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary and battery with intent to commit a serious felony.
Sedillo was arrested early Wednesday after leading officers on a high-speed chase Tuesday on backroads near Grangeville. He is alleged to have stolen three vehicles during the incident and brandished a firearm in the process of commandeering one of the vehicles. Schools and hospitals through Idaho and Clearwater counties were on lockdown status during the chase.
Officers from a number of county, state, federal and tribal agencies converged on a steep canyon where Sedillo was hiding in the brush and arrested him without incident Wednesday morning. Sedillo was examined at Syringa General Hospital, but apparently did not suffer any serious injuries.
He is being represented by Idaho County Public Defender Joanna M. McFarland. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor is representing the state.
According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Sedillo was released on parole in January after serving sentences for grand theft in Ada and Canyon counties.
