A proposed $5.5 million revenue bond to finance improvements to Nezperce’s wastewater treatment system will be discussed at a public hearing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the town’s city hall.
Mayor Steve Bateman said the city has been working on the problem for some time and now faces economic sanctions from the Environmental Protection Agency to the tune of $6,500 for noncompliance.
“It’s very important for the community and the Clean Water Act,” Bateman said of the bond, which will be on the Nov. 3 ballot and requires a simple majority vote to pass.
“Hopefully it will pass, and we’ll get the grants to pay for it,” he said. “It’s very expensive. We’ve been talking about this for 20 years because we knew it was coming up, and the restrictions (from the federal government) are getting tighter and tighter. Our problem is we just have too much infiltration going into the pipeline, and we can’t get it down.”
The vote on the bond is required to secure low-interest loans and grants to fund the total $7.6 million project. If the measure is approved, residents can expect a monthly rate increase of $10 to $15 for the next three to five years to keep the total rate in line with similar systems.
According to information from the city, its receiving stream, Long Hollow Creek, lacks dilution needed to meet Clean Water Act regulations. In 2011, Nezperce received a notice of violation and compliance order and began efforts to repair the sewer system.
In 2017, the EPA levied the $6,500 fine, and two years later the city obtained a $90,000 grant to begin planning the upgrade. In 2019, the EPA also issued a draft permit, including stringent effluent ammonia limits.
If the project is approved and the funding secured, it would involve eliminating surface water discharge. City effluent would be treated and stored year-round for land application disposal during the growing season. The project includes a 35-million gallon storage pond and 75 acres of irrigation.
City officials are pursuing loan and grant opportunities and also trying to find property where the project could be located.
Bateman said only one person showed up at an earlier public hearing on the issue, “But he was very supportive. Hopefully more people will show up (Monday).”
