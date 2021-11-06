P1FCU is contributing $2.73 million to a new $34 million Inpatient and Dietary Wing at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
The largest share of the donation, $2.5 million, is directed toward the inpatient wing, a part of the addition, and was announced Friday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the project.
The hospital’s biggest expansion since its founding will have six intensive care unit beds, an admissions department and lab services along with a cafe bistro and gift shop on its main floor.
Its upper story will have 19 single-occupancy medical/surgical inpatient rooms for patients admitted through the emergency room or who need care after surgery, as well as four observation beds. An unfinished basement will provide space for more services in the future.
The treatment Tri-State will offer in the addition will be a continuation of the care the not-for-profit hospital has offered since its founding in 1955 without any taxpayer money, said Chris Loseth, president and CEO of P1FCU, which is based in Lewiston.
“Look at all the people that have been helped and served and saved and worked on by this hospital,” he said. “Look at the families that have been helped. I think every member of my family has been here, including me.”
The name of the credit union will appear on a pillar of the 54,000-square-foot wing near its main entrance.
The $2.5 million is in addition to $225,000 the credit union gave for a nursing station in the wing, which is expected to be finished sometime in 2023.
That money is part of more than $5.5 million raised so far toward a fundraising goal of $8 million. The remainder of the cost is being covered by hospital savings and loans.
The donations also include $1 million from the Tri-State Hospital Foundation, $500,000 from Don McQuary, president of Tri-State’s board of directors, and his daughter, Amberlyn McQuary, for the medical/surgical inpatient room area and $500,000 from the Poe family for the intensive care unit.
In addition to P1FCU, other donors gave $225,000 each for nursing stations. They are Scott and Lori Arnone, whose gift is in memory of Joanne Shears; Illa Smith, whose gift is in memory of Loretta Martin; and Bouten Construction Company, the lead contractor on the project.
About 20 donors have given smaller amounts.
The support will help improve the hospital in a variety of ways, said Tri-State CEO Kym Clift.
Most of the existing patient rooms are double occupancy rooms with shared bathrooms that were part of the hospital when it opened in 1955.
“We will provide an overall better patient experience through private rooms, private bathrooms in a quiet and healing environment,” she said.
Clift’s leadership was key in moving the project forward, drawing on her experience from construction projects at Northwest hospitals, said Don McQuary.
When she arrived in March during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital’s board was raising questions about if it was right to proceed, he said.
“(Clift) encouraged us to do it, that it was the right time and the right project,” he said.
The community will see the results of the decision on the corner of Highland Avenue and Belmont Way on the northwest corner of Tri-State’s campus in upcoming months, said D’Lynn Ottmar, chief development officer with the Tri-State Hospital Foundation.
“(The lot) is going to go through an extraordinary change,” she said. “It will transform into the state-of-the-art building that will help care for the patients we see everyday here in our community.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.