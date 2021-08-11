The Public Health – Idaho North Central District is warning people and pets to avoid contact with waterways that may be contaminated with harmful algal blooms following an advisory for Elk Creek Reservoir and the closure of Hordemann Pond in Moscow.
District Environmental Health Director Sherise Juries said the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has been testing several other waterways that are suspected of contamination. Juries suggested those who plan on recreational activities in area waterways check the DEQ advisory map at storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/a0db4081ca0a465293e63ea7690447ee before they head out.
Such blooms are typical this time of year, and can last until October, Juries said. But the cyanobacteria in the blooms that can make people and animals ill — sometimes fatally — thrive in hotter temperatures, making this a particularly bad year.
The blooms previously have been called blue-green algae, but current terminology favors “harmful algal blooms” because they can come in many colors, Juries said. Blooms are more typical in stagnant or slow-moving water, and signs of contamination include scum or film on the water that may have a multicolored, oily appearance. Blooms may also form thick mats along shorelines that can resemble pea soup and can have an unpleasant odor, according to a news release.
Those who suspect a body of water may be contaminated by a harmful algal bloom may report it to DEQ at (208) 799-4370, and personnel will be sent to test the water. The health district will release advisories to the public if any pending or future testing is positive for contamination.